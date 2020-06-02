Nicki Minaj & Adele join stars appalled by police brutality and racism
Nicki Minaj and Adele have added their voices to America's Black Lives Matter demonstrations, taking to social media to encourage protesters to keep demanding change.
How U.S. presidents responded to civil unrest against police brutalityLike Donald Trump, other U.S. presidents faced protests and civil unrest against police brutality. This is how they responded.
Floyd protests inspire global demonstrations against police brutalityThe death of George Floyd has sparked conversations about police brutality around the world...
BLM Boise calls to 'defund the police,' mayor and police chief respondBLM Boise held a demonstration Tuesday to "defund the police." Meanwhile, the mayor and police chief respond.