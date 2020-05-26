Global  

Sensex jumps 522 points, Nifty just shy of 10,000 mark

Equity benchmark indices rallied for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday lifted mainly by realty, private banks and financial services after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India will soon get its economic growth back.

The BSE S-P Sensex closed 522 points or 1.57 per cent higher at 33,826 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 153 points or 1.56 per cent at 9,979.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty up by 4.9 per cent, private bank by 3.2 per cent and financial service by 3.1 per cent.

