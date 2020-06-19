Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Equity indices flat in volatile trade, IT stocks in focus on H1B visa ban
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Equity indices flat in volatile trade, IT stocks in focus on H1B visa ban

Equity indices flat in volatile trade, IT stocks in focus on H1B visa ban

Equity benchmark indices wobbled through volatile trade during early hours on Tuesday as gains in financial and FMCG stocks were offset by losses in IT stocks.

The Trump administration on Monday extended the freeze on the issuance of green cards for new immigrants and suspended a range of work visas for foreigners, including all H-1B and H-4 till the year-end.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.22 per cent at 34,990 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 39 points or 0.38 per cent at 10,351.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain but with negligible margins.

Among stocks, the losers included Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Vedanta.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

desktrading

DeskTrading Equity indices flat in volatile trade, IT stocks in focus on H-1B visa ban - BW Businessworld https://t.co/36mQB1KgSN 2 hours ago

SureshKalunge

Suresh Kalunge,near Shirdi,Maharashtra, India RT @dev_discourse: Equity indices flat in volatile trade, IT stocks in focus on H-1B visa ban https://t.co/hAIMu2Ubos 3 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Equity indices flat in volatile trade, IT stocks in focus on H-1B visa ban https://t.co/hAIMu2Ubos 3 hours ago

shivansh0610

Shivansh Tiwari RT @ani_digital: Equity indices flat in volatile trade, IT stocks in focus on H-1B visa ban Read @ANI Stroy | https://t.co/awyWFuMKT5 http… 3 hours ago

ani_digital

ANI Digital Equity indices flat in volatile trade, IT stocks in focus on H-1B visa ban Read @ANI Stroy |… https://t.co/Z8fo5oqyXN 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sensex closes 180 points up, Glenmark Pharma jumps 27 pc [Video]

Sensex closes 180 points up, Glenmark Pharma jumps 27 pc

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains but closed over half a per cent higher on Monday led by gains in banking, pharma and metal stocks. The rising tension between India and China besides a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Equity indices trade higher as banking, pharma stocks rally [Video]

Equity indices trade higher as banking, pharma stocks rally

Equity benchmark indices rose by nearly 1 per cent during early hours on Monday led by gains in banking, pharma and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 326 points or 0.94 per cent..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Equity indices up 1.5 pc led by gains in Reliance, Bajaj twins [Video]

Equity indices up 1.5 pc led by gains in Reliance, Bajaj twins

Equity benchmark indices advanced by 1.5 per cent on Friday led by gains in Reliance Industries which become net debt-free ahead of its March 2021 target. The BSE S-P Sensex was up by 524 points or..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published