SpaceX crew captures jaw-dropping view of space station during approach Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:38s - Published 49 minutes ago SpaceX crew captures jaw-dropping view of space station during approach The SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Endeavour' captured jaw-dropping views of the International Space Station during its approach on May 31st, ,2020. Credit to 'NASA/SpaceX'. 0

