SpaceX crew captures jaw-dropping view of space station during approach
The SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Endeavour' captured jaw-dropping views of the International Space Station during its approach on May 31st, ,2020.
Credit to 'NASA/SpaceX'.
US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space StationAt 10:16 am EST on May 31st, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully performed a problem-free docking at the International Space Station (ISS).
NASA astronauts describe 'smooth' docking after SpaceX launch"We didn't feel the docking. It was just so smooth...in Shuttle, you felt a little bit of a jolt," NASA astronaut Doug Hurley said on Monday after arriving at the International Space Station in..