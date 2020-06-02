Global  

Young woman manhandled by police officers during protest outside White House

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Police officers in full riot gear were seen roughly handling a young woman who was taking part in a protest outside the White House yesterday (June 1).

The footage captures the young woman sat on the floor surrounded by police officers who attempt to drag her away.

Officers in the foreground are also seen using heavy-handed tactics on other protesters, which included the use of paintball guns as a deterrent.

The filmer said online: "She was shot repeatedly and kicked before I could get my phone out to film." It was reported that the local police in Washington, D.C.

Were using tear gas and other methods of crowd dispersal due to President Trump attending a photo-op at a local church.

0
