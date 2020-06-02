‘Early morning magic’: photographer captures sunrise over U.S. coast

SHOWS: OGUNQUIT, MAINE, UNITED STATES (JUNE 1, 2020) (RICK BARBER - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY RICK BARBER) 1.

VARIOUS OF RED SKY, CLOUDS OVER WATER AND SUN RISING STORY: An amateur photographer filmed this stunning sunrise over the beach in the U.S. town of Ogunquit in Maine.

Rick Barber said he walks along the coastline every day, 'rain sunshine or snow' at sunrise trying to capture nature's early morning magic.

He posts daybreak's footage online regularly.

The video, filmed on Monday (June 1), shows the striking red sky and clouds over the water illuminated by the rising sun.

