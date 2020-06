Back Bay store owners worried about looting take new precautions Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:03s - Published 3 hours ago Back Bay store owners worried about looting take new precautions Clean-up continues in Boston Tuesday in the aftermath of a peaceful protest on Sunday that spiraled into violence. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEWBURY STREET WITH THE SCENETHERE.DOUG.IT IS A CLEANUP AND APREPARATION.IT IS A BEAUTIFUL DAY, BUT THEEVIDENCE OF THE UGLINESS ISEVERYWHERE.THESE WINDOWS HAVE BEEN BOARDEDUP FOR A DAY OR SO.WHAT IS CLEAR IS THERE ISEVIDENCE OF WHAT HAPPENE ANDTHE HOPE THEY DON’T SEE SEEMSLIKE THIS EVER AGAIN.







You Might Like



Tweets about this MA TV News Back Bay store owners worried about looting take new precautions - WCVB Boston https://t.co/GPv8XDdlEv 2 hours ago ‎ً So think about this . The pandemic being going on business been slow. So most store owners are not worried . That i… https://t.co/KnJMl27Ko7 1 day ago D. Damali Edwards RT @Nomiblocksjerks: glad we are back home now... never seen anything like this.. very worried for the protesters who are protesting peacef… 3 days ago Naomi #Biden2020 #KhiveforBiden glad we are back home now... never seen anything like this.. very worried for the protesters who are protesting pea… https://t.co/Fc1Jl0GB38 3 days ago