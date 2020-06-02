Huntsville business insurance concerns linked to protests

Expericne there?

New information... small businesses on clinton avenue spent part of the day taking down wood boards that protected their shops in downtown huntsville.

But they could go back up if another protest is planned in huntsville.

Today, waay 31's alexis scott talked to some of those shops and learned the wood boards are for protection and insurance.

Business owners on clinton row told me they're happy their businesses are not damaged as you can see right behind me...and they say they're happy everything was peaceful and calm during the protest.

Frida morel, owner of silhouette boutique "i havent seen anything so i feel very very very relieved," frida morel is one of several relieved business owners along clinton row shops in downtown huntsville.

These wood boards protected them from any significant damage in a second night of protests.

Thursday, the boards are back in storage.

David johnston, owner of clinton row storage "insurance doesn't cover our costs.

So if the windows had been broken that's caused by a riot, insurance doesnt cover it," david johnston owns the small shopping center on clinton row.

He told me they put the boards up to keep businesses safe.and from any possible criminals who could be hurt while breaking store front glass.

That's because johnston told me it's not your regular type of glass.

David johnston, owner of clinton row shops "if it breaks, it comes off in hard pieces and depending on how it shatters, if you're close to it, you'll lose an arm," though it's unclear if there's another protest in huntsville this weekend... there are others planned across north alabama.

Johnston thinks every business should take precautions.

Especially because so many are still recovering after coronavirus forced them to close.

Morel hopes he's right and has this message for shoppers.

Frida morel, owner of silhouette boutique "come on down and shop.

We could all use the business, so we are, huntsville is open for business in downtown so please, come on down," johnston does have commerical property insurance but all state insurance company explained to me not all policies cover incidentals like rioting or looting.

They said there are fine lines when it comes to this type of situation... but there are some options available.

Reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.