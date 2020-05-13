Astronaut Takes Awesome Photo of Crew Dragon Approaching the ISS

Global  

Video Credit: AmazeLab
NASA and SpaceX's Demo-2 mission made history when the first commercially built and operated spacecraft delivered astronauts to the International Space Station.

