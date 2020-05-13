Astronaut Takes Awesome Photo of Crew Dragon Approaching the ISS
NASA and SpaceX's Demo-2 mission made history when the first commercially built and operated spacecraft delivered astronauts to the International Space Station.
WEB EXTRA: SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks With International Space StationThe SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley docked with the International Space Station Sunday at 10:16am ET. A bell rang to mark the arrival and ISS..
Spacex wants you to dock on ISS with simulatorHere's your chance to play astronaut while social distancing. The new space docking simulator puts you in the cockpit of the crew dragon spacecraft.