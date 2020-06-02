Global  

Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms In Gulf, Could Head North Towards Texas

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms In Gulf, Could Head North Towards Texas

Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms In Gulf, Could Head North Towards Texas

The third Pacific Tropical Storm of the season has officially formed in the Gulf Of Mexico near Campeche.

Katie Johnston reports.

