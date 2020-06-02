Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms In Gulf, Could Head North Towards Texas
The third Pacific Tropical Storm of the season has officially formed in the Gulf Of Mexico near Campeche.
Katie Johnston reports.
ENM News Tropical Storm Cristobal became the earliest third named storm over the Atlantic Ocean in what forecasters predict… https://t.co/2DCwy4xnlw 7 seconds ago
L Top D RT @washingtonpost: Tropical Storm Cristobal develops in the Gulf of Mexico, may approach the U.S. by this weekend https://t.co/yIBoEEPXxX 1 minute ago
Bearcharger RT @wunderground: Newborn Tropical Storm Cristobal--the Atlantic's earliest "C" storm on record--will dump several days of flooding rains o… 2 minutes ago
RJH 🏳️🌈 🇱🇧 🇵🇹 Mother Nature won't be "dominated"
https://t.co/X1hshELUee 2 minutes ago
db RT @MiamiHerald: BREAKING: Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the Gulf as earliest third named storm on record. https://t.co/nwYjqBURKh 2 minutes ago
Τυφῶν RT @severeweatherEU: Storm #Cristobal forms in the Gulf of Mexico. It will turn towards the southern US Gulf Coast later this week. This is… 3 minutes ago
America Land That I Love RT @wjxt4: JUST IN | Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the Gulf of Mexico. https://t.co/GZD6t7vVeO 4 minutes ago
Skyler Swisher Tropical Storm Cristobal forms off Mexico; earliest C-named storm to form since 1851 https://t.co/QtuJ3lR50o 4 minutes ago
Tropical Depression number 3 meanders over the southern GulfThere has been little change with tropical depression number 3 overnight but the storm is still expected to become Cristobal sometime this week as it drifts over the southern Bay of Campeche. Long..