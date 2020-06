Caucus of Black Elected Officials call racism a 'public health issue'

After days of protests, Palm Beach County Caucus of Black Elected Officials is making their voices heard.

AFTER DAYS OF PROTESTS - THEPALM BEACH COUNTY CAUCUS OFBLACK ELECTED OFFICIALS ISMAKING THEIR VOICES HEARD.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVEARTHUR MONDALE EXPLAINS -THEY'RE DEMANDING REFORM ANDACCOUNTABILITY BEYOND*LAWENFORCEMEN*&.CALLING*RACIS*A PUBLIC HEALTH ISSU<<”THE PEOPLE WHO ARE PAID TOPROTECT US - THEY ARE OURPREDATORS” INSIDE PALM BEACHCOUNTY COMMISSION CHAMBERS -ONE BY ONE MEMBERS OF PALMBEACH COUNTYELECTED OFFICIALS CAME FORWARDTO ADDRESS THE FRUSTRATIONSBEHIND THE PROTESTS.”I HAVEWATCHED PROTESTS ON TV.

I HAVEPARTICIPATED IN MARCHES ANDPROTESTS AND PRAYER VIGILSMYSELF” HAVE YOU RECOGNIZEDTHE DISPARITIES AND WHAT AREYOU DOING TO ADDRESS IT””EVEN DURING THIS PANDEMICRACISM AS AN INSIDIOUS ASEVER”(09:54:02)”AS WEEXPRESS OUR RIGHTEOUSINDIGNATION AT THE STRUCTURALRACISM THAT PLAGUES MANY OFOUR COMMUNITIES.

REALIZE THATWE HAVE A LENGTHY AGENDA THATWE MUST ATTEND TO” AND THESECOMMUNITY LEADERS SAY THEAGENDA INCLUDES RIPPING THEROOTS OUT OF THE*STRUCTURALAND INSTITUTIONALIZED RACIS*THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITHPOLICE BRUTALITY.”THESTRATEGY THAT NEEDS TO MOVEFORWARD” I WANT MY FUTURESON OR DAUGHTER TO LOOK UPHERE AND SEE SOMEONE THATLOOKS LIKE THEIR DAD OR MOM.

IWANT THE JUDGES TO LOOK THESAME - LAW ENFORCEMENT.

UNTILWEGOING TO BE ASKING FORBANDAGES” REPRESENTATIVEJAQUET SAYS INSTITUTIONS -FROM THE COMMISSION BENCHTHE CLASSROOM - SHOULD REFLETHE DEMOGRAPHICS THEY SERVE.”THOSE OFFICERS WERE IN ACLASSROOM AT SOME POINT AND WEMISSED SOMETHING” NATBURSTCLIP 8692 (09:50:47”THIS HASGOT TO STOP.”QUITE FRANKLYTHAT IS RACISM.

THAT IS RACISMAT ITS BEST” WEST PALM BEACHCITY COMMISSIONER CORY NEERINGSAYS HEPOLICIES THAT PROMOTEEQUITY&AFTER THE RESULTS OF ADISPARITY STUDY.”IN TERMS OFHOW WE GIVE CONTRACTS, ZONINGALL OF THOSE THINGS ARE AT THELOCAL LEVEL THAT PEOPLE TAKEFOR GRANTED.

BUT LET ME TELLIF THEYEQUITY LENS THAT CONTINUE TODRIVE THIS ISSUE OF RACIQUITE FRANKLY”(04:29:11)“THECAUCUS OF BLACK ELECTEDOFFICIALS SAYS ELECTEDOFFICIALS NOT WILLING TO TAKEDECISIVE ACTION TO SAFEGUARDALL LIVES - WILL NOT BESUPPORTED AT THE POLLS.

ARTHURMONDALE WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5”