'He will never see her grow up' -tearful mother of George Floyd's daughter

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:56s
'He will never see her grow up' -tearful mother of George Floyd's daughter

'He will never see her grow up' -tearful mother of George Floyd's daughter

Roxie Washington, the mother of Geroge Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd, tells reporters "I want justice for him because he was good.

No matter what anybody thinks, he was good and this (referring to his daughter) is the proof."

Washington addressed reporters at Minneapolis City Hall with her and Floyd's daughter, Gianna, beside her.

The death last week of Floyd, an unarmed black man, as a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, unleashed a wave of outrage in cities around the United States about the treatment of black Americans, further polarizing a country politically and racially.

The demonstrations have been largely peaceful but have turned violent in many cities after dark, with some violent clashes between protesters and authorities.



