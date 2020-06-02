Spike Lee Honors George Floyd

The director compares the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner to a scene from his 1989 film, 'Do the Right Thing.'



Related videos from verified sources Spike Lee Releases Short Film '3 Brothers' Inspired By George Floyd Murder



Spike Lee Releases Short Film '3 Brothers' Inspired By George Floyd Murder In the 95-second feature, the director compares the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner to a scene from his 1989 film, 'Do the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 4 hours ago Hollywood Speaks Out About George Floyd's Death, Protests | THR News



A number of Hollywood leaders and stars have spoken out over the weekend amid widespread unrest across the US as people took to the streets to protest police brutality on African American lives and the.. Credit: THR News Duration: 04:55 Published 1 day ago