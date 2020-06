Top 10 Times Hated Anime Characters Redeemed Themselves Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:27s - Published 3 weeks ago Top 10 Times Hated Anime Characters Redeemed Themselves Turns out people can turn over a new leaf! Join Ashley as he counts down the characters who flipped the script and overcame their personal flaws. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Turns out people can turn over a new leaf! Join Ashley as he counts down the characters who flipped the script and overcame their personal flaws, as seen in such series as "Vinland Saga", "Dr Stone", "My Hero Academia", "The Seven Deadly Sins", "Food Wars", "Digimon, "Dragon Ball Z", "Fairy Tail", "Ping Pong", and more!







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Zombie Anime Series



Some want to eat brains, while others just want to find true love. Join Ashley as he counts down the anime that prominently focus on and feature the undead. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:57 Published 1 week ago Top 10 Strongest Anime Partners



Together, they're unstoppable! Join Ashley as he counts down the duos in anime that make for the strongest teams. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:12 Published 1 week ago Top 10 Anime Characters Who Returned Just To Die



You really should have just stayed away. Join Ashley as he counts down the heroes and villains in anime whose sudden reappearance swiftly led to their deaths. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:40 Published 2 weeks ago