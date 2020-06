‘We don’t want to hear another person cry for life,’ says South Carolina AME Bishop Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 02:43s - Published 52 minutes ago ‘We don’t want to hear another person cry for life,’ says South Carolina AME Bishop Bishop Samuel Green of the African Methodist Episcopal Church of South Carolina says the death of George Floyd has the power to be a turning point in American history. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEW AT SIX.HERE WE ARE.20/2 AND THE SAME ATROCITIESTHAT HAVE HAPPENED TO AFRICANAMERICANS.OVER THE LAST HUNDRED TWOHUNDRED THREE HUNDRED FOURHUNDRED YEARS.STILL OCCURRING BISHOP SAMUELGREEN THE LEADER OF THE AFRICANMETHODIST EPISCOP CHURCH INSOUTH CAROLINA SAYS THE LASTNINE DAYS OF PROTESTING ANDOUTCRIES SINCE GEORGE FLOYD’SDEATH SPAWNS FROM YEARS ANDYEARS OF INJUSTICE ANDINEQUALITY IN THE BLACKCOMMUNITY.YOU SEEM TO THINK THIS TIME ITHAS REACHED A CLIMAX SO TO SET ITHINK SO.I THINK HE HAS REACHED THECLIMAX.AND I THINK THAT PLAN MEAMERICA NOW SAY IS WE CAN’TWAIT?WE WILL NOT WAIT.MANY HAVE TAKEN TO THE STREETSINSTANCES OF PROTEST TURNINGUNLAWFUL VANDALISM ANDDESTRUCTION FROM A PLACE OFANGER.HERE IN SOUTH CAROLINA.BISHOP GREEN SAYS PROTEST ANDLET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD BUT INPLACE OF VIOLENCE.VOTE WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO GEORGEFLUOR AMAN AUBRY AND OTHERS INAMERICA IS IN VAIN WE DON’T USEOUR POWER.OUR POWER IS VOTING LOOP FOR SOMANY AMERICANS ACROSS THECOUNTRY THE TIME FOR CHANGE ISNOW WHAT THAT CHANGE WILL LOOKLIKE IS HARD TO TELL BUT TO HELPPEOPLE TO RISE ABOVE.FOR BISHOP GREEN AND THE AMECHURCH ENOUGH ENOUGH.I DON’T WANT TO SEE LIFE.LEAVE THE BODY OF A PERSON WHOHAS BEEN DEHUMANIZED?WHO HAS BEEN?DISCOUNTED HAS BEEN VALUABLE.WHO?BECAUSE OF HIS COLOR HE’STREATED.WORST AND I WHAT’S AN ANIMAL?THAT’S A LIFE.AND I THINK THAT IS DRIVING US.TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE YOU SEE ALIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL.OH, YEAH.A MAN OF FAITH PEOPLE OF FAITHWE HAVE TO BELIEVE.AND TRUST GOD TO KNOW THAT HESTILL IN CONTROL.AND EVERYTHING THAT’S GOING ONAROUND US.GOD IS STILL SPEAKING.IS JUST WHETHER OR NOT WE’REREADY TO HEAR HIS VOICE.AN ANSWE IN COLUMBIA ALANDEVLIN E WYF





