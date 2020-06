3 dead after helicopter crashes into power line in Fairfield

KEEPING YOU INFORMED.DURING EXTRAORDINARY TIMESTHIS IS FOX 40 NEWS AT 7.AND WE CONTINUE TO FOLLOWBREAKING NEWS OUT OF FAIRFIELDWILL 3 PEOPLE ARE DEAD AFTER AHELICOPTER CRASH NEAR THEINTERSECTION OF LION ROAD ANDSODA SPRINGS ROAD, THE CRASHTAKING PLACE AROUND ONE 30THIS AFTERNOON.

INVESTIGATORS ARE NOWLOOKING INTO EXACTLY WHAT WENTWRONG THERE.FOX FORTY'S ERICK RUCKERJOINING US LIVE FROM 5TH FORFROM FAIRFIELD WITH THE LATESTERIC.YEAH GOOD EVENING TO YOUERIC AND NIKKI WE'RE GOING TOSHOW YOU THE PRESIDENT'S HERERIGHT BEHIND US YOU CAN SEEMANY PEOPLE IN PG AND E VESTSTHEY LEARN NOT TOO LONG AGOTHAT IT WAS PEOPLE WHO WERECONTRACTED OUT BY PG AND E WEIMAGINE TO DO IN THE AREA.THOSE 3 PEOPLE ON BOARD THATHELICOPTER THE ONES THATPASSED AWAY THIS GOES BACK TOAROUND 1 O'CLOCK THISAFTERNOON, LET'S GO AHEAD ANDROLL THE VIDEO AND SHOW YOUWHAT IT LOOKED LIKE FROM THESKY AFTER THIS PLANE WENT DOWNSOMETHING TO KEEP IN MIND ASWE KNOW THAT THERE WAS CONTACTWITH POWER LINES AND 38,000PEOPLE IN SOLANO COUNTY WE'REWITHOUT POWER RIGHT AFTER THATIN PG NICE AND THEY'RE WORKINGAS HARD AS THEY CAN TO GETTHAT BACK SOMETHING ELSE TONOTE IN ALL THIS IS THE FIRETHAT HAPPENED AFTER THIS CRASHHAPPENED.

INITIALLY CALFIRETELLING US THEY CAN'T CONNECTTHIS FIRE TO THE HELICOPTERS ALOT OF COUNTY UPDATING US ANDSAY YES, ONE WAS CAUSED BY THEOTHER HERE IS THE SPOKESPERSONFOLDS LOT OF COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE.

AROUND THE CRASH, ALARGE GO FIRE TOOK PLACE.AND ABOUT 38,000 PG ECUSTOMERS RIGHT NOW AREAFFECTED BY HIM.SO EXACTLY WHO WAS ON THATHELICOPTER.

WE DON'T KNOWWE'RE NOT SOMETHING THAT'S ALOT OF COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEIS NOT RELAYING TO US, I ASKEDHIM IF IT WAS A PILOT AND THEN2 OTHER PASSENGERS ON BOARDTHAT HELICOPTER THAT ISSOMETHING THAT THEY SAY THEYCANNOT CONFIRM ONLY THAT THE 3PEOPLE ON BOARD A HELICOPTERHAVE PASSED AWAY THE FIRE THATENSUED AFTER THE HELICOPTERCRASHED WAS ABOUT 7 ACRES.

ANDTHERE WAS COMING UP OVER THEHILLS FOR A COUPLE OF HOURSAFTER ALL THIS, BUT THEPROGRESSION OF THE FIREACCORDING TO CAL FIRE.

I HADBEEN STOPPED WITHIN A COUPLEHOURS AFTER THAT HELICOPTER.GOING DOWN TO WHAT WE CAN TELLYOU LEAVE YOU WITH US RIGHTNOW IS THAT ALL 3 PEOPLE ONBOARD THAT HELICOPTER THEHELICOPTER SUBCONTRACTED BY PGAND E CRASHING HER EARLIERTHIS AFTERNOON ALL 3 PEOPLEPASSED AWAY A LOT OF THEINVESTIGATION NOW IN THE HANDSOF THE FFA EFA AND NTSB.AND WE'RE GOING TOHOPEFULLY GET UPDATES AS SOONAS THEY'RE ABLE TO PROVIDETHEM THAT IS THE VERY LATESTFROM FAIRFIELD I'M ERIC RUCKERFOX 40 NEWS.ERIC THANK YOU AND OF