Maryland's presidential primary took place on Tuesday, take a look at the election results as they roll in.

People gather in long lines to make their voices heard for Maryland primary

AS TENS THOUSANDS OF PEOPLEWENT TO THE POLLS DURING THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

POLLSCLOSED AT 8:00P.M..

BUTBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMICRESULTS ARE GOING TO COME INSLOWLY.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESSDID CALL THE TWO PRESIDENTIALPRIMARIES FOR DEMOCRAT JOEBIDEN AND CURRENT PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP.

AND INCUMBENTANDY HARRIS WON THE GOPPRIMARY FOR U.S. HOUSE,DISTRICT ONE, BUT IT MIGHTTAKE DAYS TO FIND OUT THEWINNER IN SOME OF THESE RACES,INCLUDING BALTIMORE CITYMAYOR.

WMA━2 NEWS RAYSTRICKLAND JOINS US LIVE FROMNORTHWOOD ELEMENTARY, ONE OFPOLLING LOCATIONS WHERE LINESWERE WRAPPED AROUND THEBUILDING TODAY.AND I WAS TOLD KELLY BY ASTATE BOARD OF ELECTIONSSPOKESPERSON THAT VOTERTURNOUT IS ESSENTIALLY THESAME AS IT WAS IN 2016..

BUTBECAUSE OF SOCIAL DISTANCINGAS YOU SAID LINES WEREEXTREMELY LONG.

STILL, VOTERSDID NOT CARE, SOME SAYING THEYWERE INSPIRED BY THE PROTESTSNATIONWIDE AND*WEREDETERMINED TO HAVE THEIRVOICES HEARD.20 59“People died for us tocome and stand out here” Itwas one of the most uniquepresidential primary electionsin U.S history The coronaviruspandemic forcing the electionto be largely carried out bymail.

But, there were severalpolling locations open Likethis one at NorthwoodElementary school where socialdistancing requirements led tolines wrapped around thebuilding leaving peoplewaiting for hours to vote 1801 27“It doesnlong the line is.

Itimportant your voice isheard” It was clear the waitdidnCandice King 18 17 16Councilmembers, congressmanthey donneeds are if the peoplesvoices arenare made without yourknowledge if you donyour desires heard” Theconcerns over the pandemipaled in comparison to theissues important to voterslike Ester Caution 13 58 Wehave to bring opportunity tothe community.

Our communitiesare lacking opportunity so inorder fo4 change to take placepeople have to have somethingto do that is positive” Oneof those issues, police reformVoters feeling inspired tocome out and have their voicesheard as hundreds thousands ofpeople nationwide take to thestreets protesting policebrutality.

If we want change,voters say this is how.

19 38“I think it wakes a lot ofpeople up that hey you need toget out and take action.blackout tuesday is cool butaction has to come behindthat”NOW, AGAIN POLLS COSED AT 8:0BUT PEOPLE VOTED WELL AFTER9:00WHICH MEANS AS WE SAID ITCOULD TAKE DAYS BEFOOFFICIAL RESULTS ARE RELEASED.LIVE IN NORTH BALTIMORE, RAYSTRICKLAND, WMA━2 NEWPROTESTS CONTINUE AROUN