Protests over George Floyd's death continue in Green Bay

Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd continued Tuesday in Green Bay.

TODAY, REMAINEDPEACEFUL.NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK HAS THE STORY.A PEACEFULPROTEST...."I FEEL IT'S IMPRTANTTO GET YOUR VOICEOUT THERE IN A WAYTHAT IS POSITIVE ANDNOT DESTRUCTIVE,"THE PROTEST BEGANAT THE GREEN BAYPOLICEDEPARTMENT....DOZENS WERECARRYING SIGNS,CHANTING ANDSHARING THEIRMESSAGE..."THE BIGGEST GOAL ISTO HELP PEOPLE THATAREAN'T ALREADYFIGHTING FOR US ORWITH US UNDERSTANDWHY WE ARE FIGHTINGAND WHAT NEEDS TOBE DONE IN AMERICAFOR BLACK LIVES TOMATTER AND IN TURNALL LIVES TO MATTERTHEN."THE GROUP LEFT THEPOLICE DEPARTMENTAND WALKEDTHROUGH GREEN BAYSTREETS.... GROWINGIN NUMBERS AS THEYWENT.

THROUGHGREEN BAY...EVENTUALLYARRIVING BACK ATTHE POLICEDEPARTMENT."IF PEOPLE WANT TOPROTEST, THEY CANDO THAT.

WE AS THEPOLICE DEPARTMENT,WE'LL SUPPORT THAT.WE EXPECT IT TO BEPEACEFUL."POLICE CHIEFANDREW SMITH ANDANOTHER OFFICERHANDED OUT WATERSTO THEPROTESTORS...TODAY'S HEAT SET ANEW RECORD INGREEN BAY.POLICE ALSOPROVIDED TRAFFICCONTROL."THIS IS A JOINTEFFORT.

THIS IS ACOLLECTIVEAPPROACH TO MAKESURE THATEVERYBODY,REGARDLESS IF THEYCOME TO GREEN BAY,REGARDLESS IF THEYLIVE HERE, THAT THEYWILL BE SAFEEVERYWHERE.

NOTHERE BUTEVERYWHERE IN THECITY."AND MANYPROTESTORS... SAYTHIS ISN'T THE LASTTIME THEY'LL BE OUTWITH A MESSAGE."WE'LL BE BACK OUTTOMORROW, THE NEXTDAY, HOWEVER MANYDAY IT TAKES TO GETJUSTICE."AND THE POLICEDEPARTMENT..

ISHOPING ANY FUTUREPROTESTS, REMAINPEACEFUL.

IN GREENBAY JULIANA FALKNBC 26.PROTESTERS..MARCHING IN THE