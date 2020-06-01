Global  

Spike Lee releases short film '3 Brothers' inspired by George Floyd d*ath

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Spike Lee releases short film '3 Brothers' inspired by George Floyd d*ath

Spike Lee releases short film '3 Brothers' inspired by George Floyd d*ath

In the 95-second feature, the director compares the d*aths of Floyd and Eric Garner to a scene from his 1989 film, 'Do the Right Thing'.

