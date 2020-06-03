Global  

Emily Ratajkowski slams those 'doing the bare minimum' on Blackout Tuesday

Emily Ratajkowski is calling out those "doing the bare minimum" by simply posting black squares on social media as part of Blackout Tuesday.

