Emily Ratajkowski slams those 'doing the bare minimum' on Blackout Tuesday Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 hours ago Emily Ratajkowski slams those 'doing the bare minimum' on Blackout Tuesday Emily Ratajkowski is calling out those "doing the bare minimum" by simply posting black squares on social media as part of Blackout Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this UK Film Work Emily Ratajkowski slams those 'doing the bare minimum' on Black Tuesday https://t.co/zbBeMfKzao https://t.co/ri53qofSbs 6 hours ago Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Emily Ratajkowski slams those 'doing the bare minimum' on Black Tuesday… https://t.co/zHwIS41UQg 9 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Emily Ratajkowski slams those 'doing the bare minimum' on Black Tuesday… https://t.co/4DUEv13k2X 9 hours ago