Emily Ratajkowski slams those 'doing the bare minimum' on Blackout Tuesday
Emily Ratajkowski is calling out those "doing the bare minimum" by simply posting black squares on social media as part of Blackout Tuesday.
UK Film Work Emily Ratajkowski slams those 'doing the bare minimum' on Black Tuesday https://t.co/zbBeMfKzao https://t.co/ri53qofSbs 6 hours ago
Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Emily Ratajkowski slams those 'doing the bare minimum' on Black Tuesday… https://t.co/zHwIS41UQg 9 hours ago
Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Emily Ratajkowski slams those 'doing the bare minimum' on Black Tuesday… https://t.co/4DUEv13k2X 9 hours ago