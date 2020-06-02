An iconic Rihanna dress is being sold to raise money for Black Lives Matter Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published 2 hours ago An iconic Rihanna dress is being sold to raise money for Black Lives Matter Rihanna's iconic pink tie dye dress has been put up for sale to raise money for Black Lives Matters as well as Solace Women's Aid and The Voice of Domestic Worker. 0

Tweets about this Black People Data RT @BANGShowbiz: An iconic Rihanna dress is being sold to raise money for charity! #Rihanna #Fashion #CelebrityNews https://t.co/WgRxegMUfh 3 minutes ago BANG Showbiz An iconic Rihanna dress is being sold to raise money for charity! #Rihanna #Fashion #CelebrityNews https://t.co/WgRxegMUfh 53 minutes ago