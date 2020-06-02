Global  

An iconic Rihanna dress is being sold to raise money for Black Lives Matter

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Rihanna's iconic pink tie dye dress has been put up for sale to raise money for Black Lives Matters as well as Solace Women's Aid and The Voice of Domestic Worker.

