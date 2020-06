Crowds in Bethlehem, West Bank protested George Floyd's death in a display of solidarity on Tuesday (June 2).

Crowds in Bethlehem protest George Floyd's death in display of solidarity

The Popular Resistance Committees, Palestinian political parties and civil society organisations gathered at around 8:30 pm in front of the Church of Nativity.

Footage shows a vigil in memory of George Floyd and a large poster which makes a comparison to Eyad al-Halaq, a 32-year-old Palestinian who was shot by Israeli police on Saturday in occupied East Jerusalem.