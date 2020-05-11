Phone Booths Transformed into Tiny Coffee Shops Perfect for a Post-Coronavirus World
In 2020, phone booths kinda seem like a relic of the past.
That is, unless they’re turned into coffee stands, because coffee’s always relevant.
dafna RT @Israel: 🎶I just called... to save your life! ❤📞⚡
Thousands of old public phone booths in Israel are taking a creative twist as they're… 16 minutes ago
Hila Rose Fridman Thousands of old public phone booths in Israel are taking a creative twist as they're being transformed into… https://t.co/SMguvwMIUq 2 hours ago
Thailand massage parlours re-open as country eases Covid-19 lockdownThousands of Thai massage parlours re-opened today (June 1) as the country eased its coronavirus lockdown measures.
Officials said they were moving into the third phase of lifting strict Covid-19..
Dozens of people pack into Castle Rock restaurant in face of public health orderVideo taken inside the coffee shop shows booths packed, tables filled and a line snaking out the door.