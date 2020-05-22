McDonald's drive-thru queues from the air

McDonald’s is rapidly expanding its store openings across the UK and Ireland to have more than 1,000 restaurants reopened for drive-thru or delivery by Thursday, June 4.



Related videos from verified sources The McDonald's drive-thru in this English town is totally insane



The McDonald's drive-thru in Ashford, England is open and there is a very, very long queue. You gotta see it to believe it! Full credit to: @caitjordan97 on Twitter Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:10 Published 2 weeks ago Hundreds of Cars Flock for Fast Food



Occurred on May 20, 2020 / London, England, UK Info from Licensor: "I recorded this video in North Cheam, South London, UK. I used my phone to film the queue of cars waiting for the McDonald's Drive.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago