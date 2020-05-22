McDonald's drive-thru queues from the air
A McDonald's restaurant on Leeds Rd, Huddersfield reopens its drive-thru.
McDonald’s is rapidly expanding its store openings across the UK and Ireland to have more than 1,000 restaurants reopened for drive-thru or delivery by Thursday, June 4.
The McDonald's drive-thru in this English town is totally insaneThe McDonald's drive-thru in Ashford, England is open and there is a very, very long queue. You gotta see it to believe it! Full credit to: @caitjordan97 on Twitter
Hundreds of Cars Flock for Fast FoodOccurred on May 20, 2020 / London, England, UK Info from Licensor: "I recorded this video in North Cheam, South London, UK. I used my phone to film the queue of cars waiting for the McDonald's Drive..