Next steps in the George Floyd case Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:59s - Published 1 hour ago Next steps in the George Floyd case Minnesota's Attorney General, who's leading the prosecution in George Floyd's death, says he won't rush the investigation into the officers on the scene. Two former Federal Prosecutors we spoke with say the arrest and charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter against former officer Derek Shauvin, were unusual for a case like this. 0

