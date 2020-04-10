Local sports teams show support for Officer Mikalonis Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 53 minutes ago Local sports teams show support for Officer Mikalonis Our local sports teams are sending their well wishes to Officer Shay Mikalonis. The Vegas Golden Knights and the Raiders tweeted their support and prayers to the officer. 0

THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS SENT OUT THIS MESSAGE THAT READS IN PART 'OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE LAS VEGAS METRO OFFICER WHO WAS CRITICALLY INJURED WHILE ON DUTY. WE STAND WITH THOSE WHO PEACEFULLY SEEK TO INSPIRE CHANGE -- BUT CONDEMN VIOLENCE AS A MEANS TO DO SO. AND THE RAIDERS TWEETED THAT THEIR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH OFFICER MIKALONIS




