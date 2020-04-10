Global  

Local sports teams show support for Officer Mikalonis

Local sports teams show support for Officer Mikalonis

Our local sports teams are sending their well wishes to Officer Shay Mikalonis.

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Raiders tweeted their support and prayers to the officer.

OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE LAS VEGAS METRO OFFICER WHO WAS CRITICALLY INJURED WHILE ON DUTY. WE STAND WITH THOSE WHO PEACEFULLY SEEK TO INSPIRE CHANGE -- BUT CONDEMN VIOLENCE AS A MEANS TO DO SO. AND THE RAIDERS TWEETED THAT THEIR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH OFFICER MIKALONIS





