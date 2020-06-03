Global  

Keke Palmer pleads with U.S. National Guardsmen to 'march with us' during protest

Keke Palmer is being praised all over the internetfor the way she peacefully and diplomaticallyaddressed members of the U.S. National Guardduring a protest in Hollywood.In a viral video of the encounter,the actress can be seen urging them to march alongside protestorsand show their support.“We have a president that’s tryingto incite a race war.

And the bordersare closed!

We can’t leave.

You havepeople in here that need your help”.After some of the U.S. National Guardmembers told Keke that they agreedwith what she was saying, she urgedthem to march with the protestors.“March beside us and show us that you’rehere for us.

Make history with us, please”.When one of the guardsmen explainsthat he can’t leave his post because he needsto protect the businesses in his area, he offersto march down the street as far as he can.In response to this, one of the protestors asksthe U.S. National Guardsmen to kneel — and tothe delight of many of the protestors, they do.“I don’t know, that ain’t enough for me,”Keke says as several of the U.S. National Guardmembers kneel.

“That ain’t enough for me”.Keke’s passionate plea has receivedstrong social media support.“The young woman showed the powerof speech and non-violent activism,” anotheruser added.

“We need more dialog”.“She is trying to talk, not berate or yell ... In theend, she makes a difference because she reachedtheir minds and hearts,” a third person added

