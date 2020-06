Keke Palmer Asks National Guardsmen to 'March With Us' During Protest

Keke Palmer, via video recording One guardsman explained that he had to do his job and could not leave his post.

A woman next to Palmer asked if the guardsman would kneel, to which he replied, “Absolutely,” and then did so along with other guardsmen.

Palmer then added, “I don’t know ... that ain’t enough for me.”