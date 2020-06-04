Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech at London Pro

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech at London Pro
In case you missed it here's what's trending right now...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech… https://t.co/q7jDMQexLm 4 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters clash with police in London [Video]

Protesters clash with police in London

Pockets of protesters clashed with police after thousands of people flooded into central London for a Black Lives Matter demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd. Police said 13 people..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
Lea Michele RESPONDS to Racist Remarks After Glee Cast Call Her Out [Video]

Lea Michele RESPONDS to Racist Remarks After Glee Cast Call Her Out

Most of the cast of Glee just called out Lea Michele and she finally gave the internet a response back. But most Twitter users did not find her apology that meaningful or address black people and more..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 04:07Published