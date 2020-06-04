Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech at London Pro



Related videos from verified sources Protesters clash with police in London



Pockets of protesters clashed with police after thousands of people flooded into central London for a Black Lives Matter demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd. Police said 13 people.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 5 hours ago Lea Michele RESPONDS to Racist Remarks After Glee Cast Call Her Out



Most of the cast of Glee just called out Lea Michele and she finally gave the internet a response back. But most Twitter users did not find her apology that meaningful or address black people and more.. Credit: What's Trending Duration: 04:07 Published 6 hours ago