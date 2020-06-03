Global  

Keke Palmer asks National Guardsmen to 'March With Us' during protest

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Keke Palmer asks National Guardsmen to 'March With Us' during protest

Keke Palmer asks National Guardsmen to 'March With Us' during protest

The actress approached a group of guardsmen while out protesting in Hollywood.

We need you.

Keke Palmer urges National Guardsmen to join protesters

"Let the revolution be televised. March beside us and show us that you're here for us. Make history...
National Guard Turns Down Keke Palmer's Plea to 'March Beside Us' at L.A. Protest, Does This Instead

The 'Scream Queens' alum is videotaped having a passionate exchange with several guardsmen during a...
