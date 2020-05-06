Quarantine for travellers starts Monday
Despite concerns from the travel industry, plans to implement a 14-day quarantine for those entering the UK will go ahead.
Travel rule changes for Britain and GermanyBritain and Germany announced changes to travel rules on Wednesday. As Francis Maguire reports, the UK will introduce a 14 day quarantine for all travellers while Germany has eased travel restrictions.
Coronavirus: Travellers charged €190 at Vienna airport to avoid 14-day COVID-19 quarantineCoronavirus: Travellers charged €190 at Vienna airport to avoid 14-day COVID-19 quarantine