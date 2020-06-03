Colin Cowherd: Only one person can save this NBA season – LeBron James
The NBA will reportedly move ahead with the 22-team proposal and resume play on July 31st.
Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the only person that can salvage this season is LeBron James.
