Ella Jones Becomes
First African American
Mayor of Ferguson, Missouri Jones topped fellow councilwoman
Heather Robinett to win the race.
According to St.
Louis Public Radio,
she won by just 138 votes.
Ella Jones, via St.
Louis Public Radio Ferguson gained national attention back
in 2014 after 18-year-old black man
Michael Brown was shot and killed
by a white police officer.
Demonstrations followed,
contributing to the growing
Black Lives Matter movement.
Since 2014, Ferguson's town council has
been mostly comprised of African-
American members, including Jones.
Jones will now vacate her town
council spot and take over for
Mayor James Knowles III.
Jones adds that making history in
Ferguson means she has work to do.
Ella Jones, via St.
Louis Public Radio