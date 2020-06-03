Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ella Jones Becomes First African American Mayor of Ferguson, Missouri

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Ella Jones Becomes First African American Mayor of Ferguson, Missouri

Ella Jones Becomes First African American Mayor of Ferguson, Missouri

Ella Jones Becomes First African American Mayor of Ferguson, Missouri Jones topped fellow councilwoman Heather Robinett to win the race.

According to St.

Louis Public Radio, she won by just 138 votes.

Ella Jones, via St.

Louis Public Radio Ferguson gained national attention back in 2014 after 18-year-old black man Michael Brown was shot and killed by a white police officer.

Demonstrations followed, contributing to the growing Black Lives Matter movement.

Since 2014, Ferguson's town council has been mostly comprised of African- American members, including Jones.

Jones will now vacate her town council spot and take over for Mayor James Knowles III.

Jones adds that making history in Ferguson means she has work to do.

Ella Jones, via St.

Louis Public Radio

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Ferguson elects Ella Jones as first black mayor

Ferguson, Missouri, the city that made national headlines after a white police officer fatally shot...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com




Tweets about this

kann3l

Karin Brown RT @BarackObama: Second, a reminder of the difference politics and voting can make in changing who has the power to make real change in a c… 9 seconds ago

StockScout1

StockScout1 "Ella Jones becomes Ferguson, Missouri's first Black mayor" https://t.co/QOEttW6L0e 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ferguson elects first female African American mayor [Video]

Ferguson elects first female African American mayor

History was made in Ferguson, Missouri Tuesday night. The community has elected it’s first female and first African American Mayor.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:03Published
Ferguson, MO Makes History Nearly Six Years After Protests Engulfed the City [Video]

Ferguson, MO Makes History Nearly Six Years After Protests Engulfed the City

The city of Ferguson, Missouri has made history, six years after protests engulfed the city of 21,000.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:08Published