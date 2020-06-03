Ella Jones Becomes First African American Mayor of Ferguson, Missouri

According to St.

Louis Public Radio, she won by just 138 votes.

Ella Jones

Louis Public Radio Ferguson gained national attention back in 2014 after 18-year-old black man Michael Brown was shot and killed by a white police officer.

Demonstrations followed, contributing to the growing Black Lives Matter movement.

Since 2014, Ferguson's town council has been mostly comprised of African- American members, including Jones.

Jones will now vacate her town council spot and take over for Mayor James Knowles III.

Jones adds that making history in Ferguson means she has work to do.

Ella Jones

Louis Public Radio