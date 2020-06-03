Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd predicts when rookie QBs will get their first career wins

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:03s - Published
Colin Cowherd predicts when rookie QBs will get their first career wins

Colin Cowherd predicts when rookie QBs will get their first career wins

On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd discusses rookie NFL QBs.

Hear when Colin thinks this year's crop of rookie QBs will win their first starts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd predicts when rookie QBs will get their first career wins

Colin Cowherd predicts when rookie QBs will get their first career winsOn today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd discusses rookie NFL QBs. Hear when Colin thinks this year's...
FOX Sports - Published



Tweets about this

SoccerNEWS

Soccer NEWS Colin Cowherd predicts when rookie QBs will get their first career wins https://t.co/rBsA8O91Nh 2 hours ago

NegaoLegiao

Diego #TIM BETA Colin Cowherd predicts when rookie QBs will get their first career wins https://t.co/AT0YRSwIpj https://t.co/hwLGNB6F2D 2 hours ago

TheSpun

The Spun When will Joe Burrow win his first NFL game? Colin Cowherd has made his prediction: https://t.co/nuernrQclw 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Only one person can save this NBA season – LeBron James [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Only one person can save this NBA season – LeBron James

The NBA will reportedly move ahead with the 22-team proposal and resume play on July 31st. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the only person that can salvage this season is LeBron James.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:59Published
Colin Cowherd: Lack of leaks form the 49ers show that they're poised for another Super Bowl run [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Lack of leaks form the 49ers show that they're poised for another Super Bowl run

Colin Cowherd discusses the San Francisco 49ers on today's show. Hear why he thinks the team's tight-lipped management shows why they are poised for many more Super Bowl runs in the future.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:41Published