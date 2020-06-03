Global  

Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed Overnight

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue Removed Overnight
Alecia Reid reports.
Tweets about this

Oldlady12345

Jean M. O'Brien RT @mitchellreports: Controversial Philadelphia statue removed after George Floyd protests @MSNBC https://t.co/ZWVe1sEphO 1 minute ago

chidoxterrier

#CraftingPawzStudio #CheckIt4Andretti RT @CBSPhilly: The Frank Rizzo statue in Center City was removed overnight after protesters vandalized it and tried to tear the controversi… 1 minute ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly The Frank Rizzo statue in Center City was removed overnight after protesters vandalized it and tried to tear the co… https://t.co/L0iQ429b9y 2 minutes ago

thejoshuablog

joshua epstein🏳️‍🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼‍💻🇺🇸 Via @HuffPostQueer: Philadelphia Removes Controversial Statue Of Ex-Mayor Frank Rizzo After Protests… https://t.co/AdakvDvDPz 7 minutes ago

CherKalleck

Cheryl Watts Kalleck 🌊🌊🌊 Team Pelosi RT @girlsreallyrule: Philadelphia has removed the statue of Former mayor and police chief Frank Rizzo overnight. Rizzo was considered "the… 9 minutes ago

Apresmoiledel

ScaryWashington @CNN Frank Rizzo’s statue was controversial the moment it went up. He was racist, divisive, and crooked. Black ppl… https://t.co/qUbvEIn9mL 11 minutes ago

JustinMcNu1ty

Justin McNulty RT @NBCPhiladelphia: The bronze statue of controversial former Philadelphia mayor and former police commissioner Frank Rizzo was removed ov… 19 minutes ago

michelevicat

Michele Vicat The Controversial Philadelphia Statue of Frank Rizzo, a Former Police Chief and Segregationist Mayor, Has Been Take… https://t.co/YxW97I1A5K 21 minutes ago


