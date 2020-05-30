Global  

Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue In Center City Removed Overnight

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue In Center City Removed Overnight
Matt Petrillo reports.
Mayor Jim Kenney Speaks On Removal Of Frank Rizzo Statue [Video]

Mayor Jim Kenney Speaks On Removal Of Frank Rizzo Statue

The mayor addressed the removal of the controversial statue in Center City.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 10:15Published
Multiple Police Cars Set On Fire, Frank Rizzo Statue Vandalized During Justice For George Floyd Protests [Video]

Multiple Police Cars Set On Fire, Frank Rizzo Statue Vandalized During Justice For George Floyd Protests

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:19Published