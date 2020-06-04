'We share that outrage': Corvallis police talk protests, fighting racism

Police departments across the state are condemning the acts of the former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

They are also holding themselves accountable - working to up their training.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome shows us why it's so important to them.

Lieutenant joel goodwin says - ethics and cultural diversity are core values of the department he says the process to become an officer is not easy - and training begins long before you are ever sworn in "we have a background investigation as well as a psychological evaluation that's very thorough... we want to make sure we are hiring the best person not only for the department, but for the community" there are also aspects of the department which lend to less volatile situations emma jerome: "corvallis police do not have tear gas.

They do not have rubber bullets and chief sassaman says no officer has ever been trained to kneel on anyone's neck.

" chief sassaman: "our officers are required to intervene if they witness another officer acting outside the scope of law or policy chief sassaman said he shares in the outrage and also added to make a good officer you have to hire a good person.

He says the corvallis police department is the longest calea accredited department in the state of oregon calea is a credentialing authority which strengthens an agency's accountability both within the agency and in the community - reporting in corvallis emma jerome