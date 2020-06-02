Lea Michele RESPONDS to Racist Remarks After Glee Cast Call Her Out
Most of the cast of Glee just called out Lea Michele and she finally gave the internet a response back.
But most Twitter users did not find her apology that meaningful or address black people and more she mistreated on set.
InTheFame Lea Michele RESPONDS to Racist Remarks After Glee Cast Call Her Out https://t.co/4NKgyz7oKL #Glee #LeaMichele 1 hour ago
Lea Michele Finally Apologizes for Racist "Diva" BehaviorLea Michele has been accused of racist, diva behavior.
On Twitter, Samantha Ware revealed Michele told her she would "sh*t in her wig" the first chance she got.
Other "Glee" cast members came forward..
Lea Michele Accused Of Bullying During 'Glee'Lea Michele has been accused of bullying a co-star of her hit show "Glee."
It started when Michele tweeted support for George Flyod, a victim of police brutality.
Actress Samantha Ware quoted..