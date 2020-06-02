Global  

Lea Michele RESPONDS to Racist Remarks After Glee Cast Call Her Out

Most of the cast of Glee just called out Lea Michele and she finally gave the internet a response back.

But most Twitter users did not find her apology that meaningful or address black people and more she mistreated on set.

