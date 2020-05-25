'It Is A Little Bit Scary': 5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Ridgecrest

T. Vin Higgins RT @PostDisclosure: George Knapp says, "The progress that's been made in 8 months is remarkable." Elizondo responds, "Yes, a little scary,… 3 minutes ago
Leo Tha Last 🇺🇸 This just doesn’t sit well with me.
With all the violence occurring at these protests, the thought of this little p… https://t.co/0N1wVaoVwT 4 minutes ago
Shootmupintx#Trump2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @Norn_Sister: So I’m a little concerned, angry, and disappointed. I just saw that the Texas children’s hospital that my son goes to get… 5 minutes ago
technonightmare @SexyAkiraLion Little bit scary 7 minutes ago
Laura Noonan RT @ATXsonja: @BaddCompani OH yea! HUGE shift! My anxiety about this has dropped. We will be okay...was a little scary there for a bit. A… 8 minutes ago
🦋B.A. Brazell is Semi-Hiatus🦋 @amina_leeds Lance: *little smile* just a little but I think if I saw you real mad. You'd probably be more scary. 9 minutes ago
Fritz - TOTAL DRAMA ARKLAND SIM IN PROGRESS But hey, before we get to THAT scary business of sending someone home in shame, let's check in on what little Daily… https://t.co/D0KbE3RnV8 12 minutes ago
just char While I strongly disagree with bringing children to a protest I’m this scary time, can we PLEASE talk about how ser… https://t.co/Zhi6MgMsyn 14 minutes ago
Jacinda Ardern Keeps Her Cool As Earthquake Strikes During Live Interview“We're just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan. Quite a decent shake here.” New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern keeps her cool as earthquake strikes during a live interview with AM..
New Zealand PM continues TV interview as earthquake strikes:watch | OneindiaNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a live television interview Monday morning. She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what..