6th night of protests

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Now..

The 6the day of protests is underway in downtown lexington tonight.

Demonstrators are demanding an end to police brutality.

Today protesters are also celebrating...the arrest of 3 other officers involved in the death of george floyd in minneapolis.

We'll have more on the arrests coming up..

But first..

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine, is live now in downtown lexington with the latest there.

Yes, they are definitely happy about charges being brought to the other officers involved.

But of course they want more...specially for breonna taylor.

They read comments from our facebook live at the beggining of today's protest....comments such as "no one has privilege" and "go home"...but they credit their daily protest with the arrest of the remaining 3 officers involved in the death of george floyd.

A local pastor also came out to pray over the crowd before the march.

They changed familiar phrases such as "say their names" "i can't breathe" and "no lives matter til black lives matter" again, they called on officers to kneel with them and some did.

I spoke with mother who had her 6-year- son with her.

She says she is protesting for him...so he can have a better future without fear of police brutality.

"people need to realize this may be a small moment in our lives- in their lives.

It just may be a clip.

This is our life every single day.

Those cops being charged is a small win.

We need to keep fighting.

Just like they won't come up off our neck we're not coming up off of their neck."

Organizers say the protest will continue at least for 8 days...marking the number of days breonna taylor was shot.

But it'll probably be longer than that.

An organizer says there will be a caravan on friday to celebrate what would have been the 27th birthday of breonna taylor...that will start at rupp arena from 4:30-7:30 pm live in lexington, bobbi mcswine, abc 36 news.

The



