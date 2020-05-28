The new Audi e-tron Sportback in Catalunya red Charging demo

"The future is electric" - Audi is staying consistently true to its strategic alignment by presenting the second model in its e-tron product line.

The Audi e-tron Sportback is a dynamic SUV coupé offering up to 300 kW of power and a range of up to 446 kilometers (277.1 miles) (in the WLTP cycle) from a single battery charge.

Its digital matrix LED headlights are a new feature now available for the first time in a mass-production vehicle.

Their light is broken down into tiny pixels and can be controlled with exceptional precision.

This makes safe lane centering easier on narrow stretches of road and shows the position of the vehicle in the lane.

The Audi e-tron Sportback can be ordered as of the end of November 2019.

Market introduction in Europe is scheduled for the spring of 2020.