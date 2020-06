Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Driving Video

The return of an Alfa Romeo legend.

The new Giulia GTA is technically and conceptually inspired by the Giulia GTA of 1965: the “Gran Turismo Alleggerita” developed by Autodelta based on the Giulia Sprint GT that racked up sporting successes worldwide.

Based on Giulia Quadrifoglio, Giulia GTA is fitted with a more powerful version of the Alfa Romeo 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine, now with 540 horsepower.