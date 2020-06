Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Video reveal Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 08:36s - Published 40 minutes ago Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Video reveal The return of an Alfa Romeo legend. The new Giulia GTA is technically and conceptually inspired by the Giulia GTA of 1965: the “Gran Turismo Alleggerita” developed by Autodelta based on the Giulia Sprint GT that racked up sporting successes worldwide. 0

