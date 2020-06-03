NYPD enforce strict curfew with several arrests

New York City police moved in on crowds about an hour past curfew on Wednesday night to make arrests as protests continued in the city.

Officials were hopeful that an earlier curfew and refined police tactics were bringing the city closer to restoring order after days of unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked protests in cities across the US.

Demonstrators marched throughout the city in largely peaceful events, and like the previous night, were still on the streets when the 8pm curfew time arrived.