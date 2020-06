Will nab culprits, punish them: Prakash Javadekar on killing of elephant in Kerala

While speaking to media in the national capital on June 04, the Union Forest Minister, Prakash Javadekar spoke on killing of an elephant in Kerala.

He said, "Killing of an elephant in Kerala is shocking, it is very cruel and not the Indian culture.

This is absolutely unacceptable and we have already deputed our senior officers there." "We will nab the culprits and punish them," Forest Minister added.