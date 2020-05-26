Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye On The Day 6/4

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Eye On The Day 6/4

Eye On The Day 6/4

Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: A memorial in Minneapolis for George Floyd, James Mattis criticizes President Trump, and Las Vegas casinos reopen today.

Will you be planning a trip?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: Memorial Day ceremonies devoid of visitors amid pandemic

Memorial Day ceremonies were held across the country, but the pandemic forced visitors to stay home....
CBS News - Published



Tweets about this

sljuls

Julia RT @_NOMICS: Lockdown was over when 1. Boris said he was easing it 2. When thousands were at local beaches 3. When people were doing t… 17 seconds ago

Lifeof_Kdominiq

✨Medium Boujee RT @heybaldie: nonbinary, put their bodies on the front lines leading protests and revolutions for y’all niggas to continue doing this shit… 28 seconds ago

RandallAndrews1

Randy the Comic Nerd RT @cinsoundradio: CINEMATIC SOUND RADIO TeePublic Store is now open! There's a 2-day GRAND OPENING sale going on, which will last until… 3 minutes ago

Aldrich2968

Simon Aldrich RT @eatwellmcr: Any @Line_of_duty fans out there? @Cparks1976 has donated some incredible money can’t buy prizes from the show which YOU co… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 28 [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 28

U.S. coronavirus deaths pass 100,000, protests in Minneapolis get violent, and NASA reschedules its historic launch for this weekend. Will you be tuning in?

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:12Published
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 26 [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 26

Americans observe Memorial Day and honor COVID-19 victims, the holiday weekend brought many out to beaches for the first time in 2020, and a plastic bubble that's helping seniors. Have homes in your..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:05Published