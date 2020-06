Apple Tacking iPhones Stolen By Looters Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s - Published 26 minutes ago Apple Tacking iPhones Stolen By Looters Various Apple Stores were looted when peaceful protests turned violent across the United States. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PULLED BACK A SECURITY GATE ANDSHATTERED THE WINDOW TO GETINSIDE.AND PEOPLE WHO LOOTEDiPHONES DURING THE NATIONWIDEPROTEST, THEY MAY BE SEEINGMESSAGES LIKE THIS POP UP ONTHEIR SCREENS.IT INSTRUCTS THE PERSON TORETURN THE STOLEN PHONES.THIS ONE TO THE STORE ON WALNUTSTREET IN PHILADELPHIA.AND IT WARNS THE PHONE IS BEINGTRACKED.APPLE CONFIRMS IT HAS SOFTWARE



Related news from verified sources Apple tracks looters who steal iPhones Messages that appear on stolen phones suggest the authorities are also being alerted.

BBC News - Published 42 minutes ago



Apple reportedly disabling and tracking iPhones stolen by looters

MarketWatch - Published 19 hours ago







Tweets about this CBS Philly TACKING IPHONES STOLEN BY LOOTERS: @Apple confirms it has software loaded on demo phones that can disable and trackโ€ฆ https://t.co/h6CuDMypUb 4 seconds ago