'Don't venture out yet': Watch Cyclone Nisarga hit Raigad collector's message

Cyclone Nisarga has left a trail of destruction especially in the Raigad district.

One person has reportedly been killed in the region.

Several trees have been uprooted, tin sheds have been blown away and electricity poles have also collapsed in Raigad.

District Collector of Raigad Nidhi Choudhary has sent out a message for residents.

Watch this video for the details.