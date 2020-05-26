Global  

Donald Trump Says RNC Will Not Take Place in North Carolina

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:26s
Donald Trump Says RNC Will Not Take Place in North Carolina

Donald Trump Says RNC Will Not Take Place in North Carolina

On Tuesday, Trump announced that Charlotte, North Carolina, would no longer be hosting the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

Trump Says Republican National Convention Will Not Be In North Carolina [Video]

Trump Says Republican National Convention Will Not Be In North Carolina

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the Republican National Convention (RNC) will be moved to a different state. The convention which is set for August in North Carolina is being moved because..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published
Three States Offer To Host RNC If Trump Pulls Out Of NC [Video]

Three States Offer To Host RNC If Trump Pulls Out Of NC

Republicans in Georgia, Texas, and Florida are offering to host the party’s national convention. That is if Donald Trump makes good on his threat to move the event from North Carolina. Trump has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published